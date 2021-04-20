NDC 3-day retreat ends in Ho

Leadership of the NDC

Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has ended a three (3)-day retreat in Ho, in the Volta region. The retreat was attended by the party’s Flag-bearer and Running Mate for the 2020 Presidential Election, the Functional Executive Committee, representatives from the Council of Elders, Parliamentary Caucus Leadership, all 16 regional Chairmen and Secretaries and other leading members of the Party.

This special program was intended to assess the party’s performance in the 2020 general election, strengthen structures of the Party and strategize on its reorganization for victory in the 2024 general election.



Also, the meeting thoroughly examined the role of the Electoral Commission, the military and other Security Agencies in the 2020 general election.



Leadership of the party resolved to immediately address challenges that affected the party in the 2020 general election, push for electoral reforms and embark on a series of programs to enhance party unity and rekindle the spirit of commitment and hard work among the rank and file of the party.



A roadmap for the Party’s reorganization was adopted and will be announced in the coming weeks upon approval by the National Executive Committee.

Party Executives at the Branch and Constituency levels were directed to urgently begin holding regular weekly meetings and activate steps for mobilizing existing and new members.



The NDC Parliamentary Caucus was advised to work hard with a united purpose and hold government accountable.



The Party expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the defense of the country’s democracy adding that these great men and women have attained martyrdom in the NDC.