NDC Agona West PC admits issuing GH¢10,000 cheque to suspects arrested for plotting MPs murder

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah has owned up to issuing two cheques to some four suspects arrested by police in connection to an alleged plot to assassinate the Member of Parliament for the Area, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

Mr Amoah who is being interrogated by the Central Regional Police told the police that he was the person who issued the cheques found on the suspects at the time of their arrest.



Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong giving a brief on the case said the four suspects, Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea, and Dauda Fatau were picked up by the police at a hotel at Swedru based on intelligence after they had received a formal complaint from the MP over a plot to assassinate her.



When the suspects were arrested at the hotel, the police retrieved from them items including a knife, a cutlass, a lighter and two packets of rizzler as well as two bank opened-cheques for GHC5000 each.



The police through its investigations established a connection to the NDC parliamentary candidate and subsequently invited him for questioning.

Mr Paul Amoah who laughed off earlier reports of his arrest in connection with the case, according to police has admitted to issuing the cheques.



The four suspects have since appeared before a Cape Coast Circuit Court presided over by Her Lordship Dorinda Smith Arthur and have been remanded into custody to reappear on Friday, October 30, 2020.



According to DSP Oppong, the caution statement of Mr Amoah who is also currently in the custody of the police CID has been taken and he has subsequently been charged with abetment to commit crime (murder) and preparation to commit crime.



The Regional Police Command says it is continuing investigations into the matter and has appealed to the general public to volunteer relevant information to the police.