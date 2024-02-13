NDC Amenfi Central parliamentary candidate faces opposition over party allegiance

NDC Amenfi Central parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe

The parliamentary aspirations of Joana Gyan Cudjoe, wife of renowned musician Keche Andrew, seems to be encountering obstacles amidst opposition from party members in her constituency who question her eligibility for the role.

Gyedu Frimpong, a former member of the NDC Elections Committee in Amenfi Central, has expressed reservations about her candidacy, citing her perceived lack of alignment with the party in the constituency.



According to him, despite Joana Cudjoe's roots in Amenfi Central, she does not exercise her voting rights there and lacks affiliation with the local NDC.



He further alleged that she possesses two party cards, a violation of party regulations.



“Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s documents prove that she is a native of Amenfi Central but she does not vote here. She is not an NDC member here. The woman owns two party cards, which is against the party’s rules. We have warned the party to be very careful about the things they are doing because we don’t know her,” he remarked in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.



Gyedu Frimpong also labelled Joana Cudjoe as "dishonest" and unsuitable for leadership within the constituency, urging the national party executives to conduct thorough investigations into her credentials.

However, former MP for Amenfi Central, George Arthur, dismissed these allegations during the same broadcast.



He urged supporters to ignore rumors surrounding Joana Cudjoe, branding them as attempts to tarnish her image.



“Those who are alleging are behind the sitting MP and are doing so because they hate her. They are only making baseless allegations against her. Even issues of her forged ID cards are untrue. They purposely want to denigrate and destroy the lady,” George Arthur emphasized.



