NDC COVID-19 Response Team cause of increased coronavirus cases - Kofi Ameyaw

Information Officer for Ghana's mission, UN, Kofi Ameyaw

Information Officer for Ghana's mission, UN, Kofi Ameyaw, has laid blame at the doorstep of the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) COVID-19 response team, for the increased numbers in confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' show, the NPP Communicator strongly held that the setting up of a COVID-19 Response Team by the opposition party was "unnecessary", since it "created the impression of a divided force in the fight against the pandemic" in the country.



He accused members of the team of "skewing" government's education on the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, the NDC has painted the erroneous picture of the President and the current administration, exploiting funds meant to combat the pandemic for their personal gain, even though the virus is not that prevalent in Ghana.

Mr. Ameyaw further stated that it is counter-productive to pitch the citizenry against the government in the fight to curb the spread of the pandemic, pointing out that "our focus now must be on our ability to test more to bring the sickness under control".



" . . the virus doesn't care about who is wealthy or which country has the strongest economic structure, so I believe the only solution will be that of massive education about the disease; done continuously at all district and municipal centres, as well as enforcing the strict adherence of safety protocols by members of the public," he observed.

