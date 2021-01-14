NDC Caucus wants fair composition of committees - Haruna Iddrisu

Leader of NDC caucus, Haruna Iddrisu

The National Democratic Caucus in Parliament has called for a fair composition of the various committees of parliament following the number of seats the party and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are occupying.

Haruna Iddrisu, leader of the NDC caucus in parliament said at a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, January 14 that they will ensure that the committees are fairly represented.



Mr Iddrisu said “The NDC caucus will insist that the composition of committees of this 8th parliament reflect in its very current nature because this is the first time we are having 137 – 137.



“Therefore composition of committees must reflect the character and strength of the political parties and the numbers of their elected MPs.



“The composition should reflect beyond mere numbers and cover other factors including even leadership of committees because as we have 137,137, who chairs and who leads? We are equal.

“You must appreciate that parliament is a unique distinct and separate organ of state. We are the legislative organ and the way we do our business is a matter that reflects our strength and size.”



The NPP and the NDC have 137 seats each in parliament but the Independent MP for Foeman Andrews Asiamah has said he will do business with the NPP, a situation that puts the NPP ahead of the NDC in the majority position.



Regarding this, Mr Iddrisu who is also Member of Parliament for Tamale South said “The Ghanaian people want Parliament to work for them and in their favour. In the interest of the Ghanaian people, our side has no difficulties sitting on the left.”