NDC Chairmen, others walk in support of Julius Debrah as running mate

Some of the participants of the walk

Some Constituency chairmen, Regional Youth Organizers, and Parliamentary candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have embarked on a walk to galvanize support for the selection of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah as running mate to President John Mahama for the 2024 general election.

The solidarity walk which started from Ayi Mensah Toll boot to Peduase Lodge was also participated by hundreds of members and grassroots supporters of the NDC who similarly concur that Julius Debrah be considered for the position.



Addressing the media to climax the walk at Peduase Lodge, the New Juaben South Constituency Chairman for the NDC, Selassie Amuzu who spoke on behalf of the constituency chairmen averred that Julius Debrah is the right candidate to partner John Mahama to wrestle power from the NPP in 2024.



He said Julius Debrah is a successful businessman and politician who has risen through the ranks in his political career and became regional chairman, minister, and chief of staff therefore with such experience coupled with his competence and youthfulness, he is the perfect person to be considered for the position.



He said nonetheless, the constituency chairmen are ready to work with anyone appointed as running mate to ensure the party secures victory.



The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer for the NDC Osman Abdullah Nabali flanked by Bono Regional Youth Organizer observed that, the ruling New Patriotic Party will obviously elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer which may affect the NDC votes in the Northern sector therefore the NDC also needs a formidable running mate from the southern sector to maximize votes particularly among the youth.

Thus, he believes Julius Debrah is the right person.



“The reason some of us came all the way from Bono and Ashanti regions to come and support and show solidarity is that we are here to plead with our president John Dramani Mahama when choosing the running mate consider our father our boss Julius Debrah as running mate.He has served even John Dramani Mahama beyond reasonable doubt and we know choosing him as running mate will help canvass more votes especially from the youth. Currently if we want to win an election you need the youth to support you and that man is somebody who can work with the youth, come down work with the grassroot and canvass for the party.”



He continued that “now that it is obvious that NPP will be choosing Bawumia as their Presidential candidate, it is obvious that they will be two from the north and they will be campaigning at the north. So it will be something that John Dramani Mahama focus will be at the North. If that will be the case then it means we need somebody who can also work in Southern sector and the middle belt to make sure he canvass more votes for the party in coming 2024 elections”.



Convener of Friends of Julius Debrah, who organized the solidarity walk, Richard Nyarko Etornam said Julius Debrah has the full support of NDC youth to become running mate because he represents the aspirations of the youth.



He stressed the youth of the party will be very energized if Julius Debrah is considered and given the opportunity to become running mate.