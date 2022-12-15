NDC Council of Elders condemns violence at Youth Conference

NDC Logo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, has condemned the violent occurrences that took place during the party's election of the national youth and women's organizer in Cape Coast over the weekend.

The party elders are requesting a detailed police report that spell out the events that led to the violence. In addition, the council of elders has admonished the planning committee of the party to have no hesitation to remove any person(s) whose behaviour is not in conformity with the code of conduct of the party.



In a press statement dated December 14, 2022, the elders said that any person found to have breached the party’s code of conduct, whether elected or not will face disciplinary action.



They also demanded a full report on the violence which marred the conference.



“In this regard, the Council has called for a full report of the incidents and any member(s), whether elected or not, found culpable in the breach of the rules prescribed by the Congress Planning Committee or complicit in any of the incidence will take serious disciplinary action in accordance with the Party’s code of discipline.



“The Congress Planning Committee should have no hesitation in removing any person(s) whose behaviour is not conducive to the orderly conduct of the Congress,” the statement said.

The statement further cautioned strict observance of rules and regulations ahead of the national congress scheduled on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



“Council wishes to remind all contestants that acting contrary to laid down rules and regulations will carry severe sanctions including disqualification of any contestant.



“All contestants are reminded that the party stands supreme and this will not be sacrificed for the personal interest of any contestant, delegate or party member,” the statement added.



The Ghana Police Service declared 16 men wanted for their roles in clashes at the just-ended Youth and Women's Organizer Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to a police statement dated December 11, 2022; the sixteen belonged to rival gangs that violently disagreed at the premises of the conference-leading to injuries to six persons and damage to properties.

Their pictures were published along with the release with a police announcement of a GHC10,000 bounty on information leading to the arrest of the said suspects.



Read the full statement below;







AM/WA