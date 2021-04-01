NDC Council of Elders meet over ongoing brouhaha

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has noted that the recent matters that have provided public outrage has been resolved.

A statement issued by the party stated that the issues were dealt with in a manner that will promote and strengthen the cohesion of the party and all its organs.



The party said it held a meeting today, to address the issues.



“The meeting was conducted in a healthy atmosphere in which the concerns of the teeming members and supporters were adequately ventilated and addressed.

Accordingly, the Leadership of the party wishes to assure all and sundry that the matters that have provoked public commentary have been dealt with in a manner that will promote and strengthen the cohesion of the party and all its organs.



We call on all to assure them on the need to put party unity over and above all interests so that together, we can hold the Akufo-Addo government to account even as we take measures to develop strategies towards the next general elections.”