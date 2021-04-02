NDC Council of Elders must take a second look at themselves - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has vehemently jabbed the Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) over recent comments made by the party's General Secretary regarding Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' morning show, revealed reasons why the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee approved Ken Ofori-Atta.



He disclosed that there was a consensus at the NDC hierarchy that the Minority Caucus approves Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister, because in their estimation, he performed abysmally in President Akufo-Addo's first term; hence maintaining him in office will inure to the benefit of the opposition party in the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia expounded that keeping the Finance Minister is a strategic plan by the NDC intended to show Ghanaians his lousy deals and deeds.



“We have strategies as a political party and some of the NDC leaders sat down and considered the approval of the nominee as to whether passing or failing him, which one will be in the interest of the party. So, we all decided that if we allow him to be the Finance Minister, it will be in the interest of the NDC . . .



“We realised during the vetting of the Finance Minister, he was exposed in all his wrong deeds . . . The banks he collapsed, PDS deal and bad financial decisions he superintended over; we needed him to be there to remind Ghanaians what he has brought on this country.

"Tell Nana Akufo-Addo that if it is this lame-back Finance Minister he wants to still be in control of the country’s finances, so be it, and that is why we told our people to approve him,” he stated.



Kwamena Duncan reproved the Council of Elders of the NDC saying instead of them to give good counsel to the party, they are rather haboring ill-motives for Ghanaians.



He asked what sort of Council of Elders would advise for their party to make Ghanaians suffer, so they come into power.



"The National Council of Elders, they must take a second look at themselves because my understanding of Council of Elders that you must have had a certain experience private and public. You must have had a certain gravitas of a certain standard by way of knowledge and your judgement to be part of a Council of Elders.



"It is because that party is in disarray. I cannot for the likes of me that Council of Elders will sit in counsel and advise Members of Parliament that, look, this man, he is incapable; this man is incompetent, yet if you approve him, it will mean that we will have more mess. The Ghanaian people will suffer for the next four years but that should not be a problem for us because, in the end, the Ghanaian people will go to the polls and cast their ballot for us. Amazing! That is the party that holds itself as the main opposition party," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.