NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer gives hope to the youth

Osman Ayariga Ndc Newly elected Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Osman Ayariga

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: attractivemustapha.com

Newly elected Deputy National Youth Organizer of the largest opposition political party in Ghana Osman Ayariga has stated that together with his boss and other deputies, they will bring positive advancements to the NDC.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), held its women and youth leadership elections at the party's 10th Women and Youth Conference at the University of Cape Coast on last Saturday, December 10.

Ten people contested the race for the position of Deputy National Youth Organiser, including Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim, Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla, Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan, and Jude Sekley, but Osman Ayariga and Ruth Dela Seddoh both emerged winners.

Osman Ayariga is a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students and a Youth Activist with the National Democratic Congress.

In a thank you post on social media, captured by attractivemustapha.com, Osman Ayariga wrote “We Thank God first! The Soldiers of the party have spoken. I want to thank all our youth organizers and Tein Executives for making it possible.

Failure is not an option. We shall work to the best of our abilities.”

“I am honoured to know you have confidence in me, and I deeply appreciate your support.

Poised to serve, I can confidently say we are set to bring positive advancement to our party.”

