NDC, EC clashes: Paul Adom-Otchere describes Asiedu Nketia as a misogynist

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana

• Paul Adom-Otchere has chastised Asiedu Nketia for describing IPAC meeting as political parties “sitting in women’s bathroom”

• To him, Asiedu Nketia made such comments because he has a problem with Jean Mensa



• He, therefore, urged the NDC scribe to apologise for his comments



Paul Adom-Otchere has taken on the General Secretary of the NDC over his description of the IPAC meeting by the Electoral Commission as political parties “sitting in women’s bathroom” to discuss electoral reforms.



According to him, the comment from Johnson Asiedu Nketia is derogatory against women and he should be called to order.



The NDC General Secretary during an interview with Accra-based Angel FM noted that two political parties elect MPs in Ghana, therefore, if the Electoral Commission led by Jean Mensa wants to discuss any electoral reform, then the governing NPP and NDC should be their target and not to call only NPP and some mushroom political parties to discuss electoral reforms.

“Do you know that in this country, the parties that can vote to elect MPs are only two? In 2016, 2020, [it’s been] two political parties. Can you go and sit somewhere and say you’re making electoral reforms, then you consult one out of the two parties and its associates together that you’re making electoral reforms. For which elections? Which elections are you coming to use that for?



“That’s why I’m saying that all those things that they’re sitting in women’s bathroom and discussing are not the things that will happen in this country. If anyone thinks that we’re going to sit down for these bad elections to happen again, the person should change his notes; they should change their notes,” Asiedu Nketia told Kofi Adomah on Angel FM.



This, Paul Adom-Otchere on Thursday, stated that the NDC scribe referring to the meeting as political parties sitting in women’s bathroom is derogatory.



“Is Johnson Asiedu Nketia 21st century bigotry against women because the Electoral Commissioner is a woman? This is a very serious matter I expect the NDC women to take it up.



“Did you see the expression on his face talking about the political parties sitting in women’s bathroom, that’s how you treat women in this country at this time because you have a problem with Jean Mensa?” Adom-Otchere asked.

"Why didn't you say men's bathroom?" he asked further.



He said such bigotry by the likes of Johnson Asiedu Nketia against women should not be allowed to go on.



“Johnson Asiedu Nketia, were you not born of a woman? Don’t you have a daughter? You sit on the radio and you use such bigoted terms and chauvinism against women because the Electoral Commissioner is a woman and you have a problem with her?” he quizzed.



Paul Adom-Otchere then called on the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang and all leading NDC women to call on Johnson Asiedu Nketia to apologise for his derogatory comment.