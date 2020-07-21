Politics

NDC Effutu PC arrested for disrupting voters registration challenge process

The Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Effutu Constituency has been arrested this morning in Winneba.

James Kofi Annan was arrested for disrupting the arbitration hearing of challenged voter ID card holders.



He became agitated after some people he’s alleged to have illegally bussed into Effutu were denied their ID cards and started attacking some of the members of the committee overseeing the process.

It took the timely intervention of some people around the place to prevent an escalation of the matter.



He has since been arrested and it’s being processed to appear before the Winneba court.

