NDC Election: Fifi Kwetey donates GH₵275,000 to support constituency election

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Former Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, Fifi Kwetey has donated an amount of GH₵275,000 towards the constituency elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the country.

All 275 constituencies in the country are expected to receive GH₵1,000 each to support the election on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October 2022.



Volta Regional Secretariat and the office of the Treasurer have confirmed the receipt of a total of GH₵18,000 which will be distributed among all the 18 constituencies in the region.



It is noted that, the money has been disbursed to other 274 other constituencies.

According to Fifi Kwetey, he raised funds from friends and supporters of the NDC who believes he (Fifi Kwetey) can be the next general secretary of the NDC.



Fifi Kwetey has earlier announced his intention to contest the position of General Secretary of the NDC, He is a well-known figure in the NDC having served the party in various capacities.



The former Agric Minister is considered to have played a significant role in the campaign that brought the NDC into power in 2008.