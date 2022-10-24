NDC Elections: Apaak commends constituents for a successful contest

Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has commended his constituents for a successful Constituency Executives Elections held on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

In a statement, the lawmaker also extended gratitude to all who contested to lead the constituency in the constituency elections.



“For those who were not successful, I wish you better luck next time. I congratulate those who made it and wish them well in the execution of their mandate.



“It’s important to state that we are and remain a family regardless of who has been chosen to lead. Comments may have been made and things said during the heat of the campaign, let’s forgive each other, and forge ahead,” Mr. Apaak advised.



He continued: “I will personally reach out to all who contested and I hope we all do the same. Everyone, elected or not has a role to play in the success of the NDC in Builsa South and nationally.



The MP further reiterated the need for room to be created for everyone to contribute for the successful contest.

“Unity is strength, and I pledge to work to ensure that. I look forward to working with the newly elected executives and everyone for Victory 2024.



“Indeed the late arrival of election material, further delays due to mistakes on some ballots, created anxiety and worry. But we thank God all endured the inconvenience, stayed long to ensure a successful constituency conference.



“The delegates, the contestants, the electoral commission, and the police deserve commendation for conduct that made the conference peaceful and successful. The elections Directorate of the NDC in Builsa South has done a yeoman’s job. It wasn’t easy but the Directorate rose to the task.



“I’m grateful to all and look forward to working with all.”