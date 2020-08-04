Politics

NDC Elections Director applauds members for military resistance

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hailed the teeming supporters and the party’s executives in various constituencies for standing up against “oppression” in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the action against military “intimidation” to stop legitimate Ghanaians to register is in a right direction that must be encouraged.



The military are reported in some constituencies such as Banda in the Bono Region and Ketu South in the Volta Region purportedly to stop some people who are alleged to be non-Ghanaians from registering.



The issue has generated heated arguments as to whether the military have the right to stop people from registering.



Reacting to the issue on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah applauded the rank and file of the NDC in taking such actions as stand up against the officers.



“They did very well for standing up against what they did”.

He cited Banda.



“They stood up against the soldiers and if people are unable to register, we shall advise ourselves because the courts are there”.



He said “shortage of EC documents were all in NDC strongholds. Ketu South is an example because for almost the whole day, the machines were not working”.



“It did not happen in Ashanti Region. Banda is also an example where there was a shortage of documents. We told them if the machines are faulty, they should send their mobile unit but the EC said no but in Ashanti Region, places had no queue yet there were machines, but in Asawase, there were huge crowd without materials.”

