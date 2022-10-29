NDC GA/R: Ade Coker swears in newly elected executives

Ade Coker (with mic) addresses new executives

The Greater Accra Regional branch of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun the process to swear in constituency executives who were elected to steer the affairs of the party.

The party since last Wednesday, October 26 2022, has been swearing in the newly elected officers as part of the roadmap to organise a regional congress to elect regional executives.

The newly sworn-in Constituency Executives from the 34 constituencies in the regions are expected to lead the chart for the party to prosecute its political agenda to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.