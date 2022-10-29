0
Menu
News

NDC GA/R: Ade Coker swears in newly elected executives

76083312 Ade Coker (with mic) addresses new executives

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional branch of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun the process to swear in constituency executives who were elected to steer the affairs of the party.

The party since last Wednesday, October 26 2022, has been swearing in the newly elected officers as part of the roadmap to organise a regional congress to elect regional executives.

The newly sworn-in Constituency Executives from the 34 constituencies in the regions are expected to lead the chart for the party to prosecute its political agenda to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Related Articles: