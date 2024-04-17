NDC Ga Dangme Caucus condemns shooting incident at Kplejoo festival in Tema Newtown

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag

In a heartfelt statement, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ga Dangme Caucus in the Greater Accra Region has expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the tragic shooting incident that marred the final procession of the Kplejoo festival in Tema Newtown.

The incident, which occurred amidst what should have been a joyous occasion, resulted in the loss of two lives and left three individuals injured.



The NDC Ga Dangme Caucus extends its thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wishes for a swift and complete recovery for the injured.



The caucus decried the escalation of tensions between youth groups and the Navy, labelling the use of lethal force during a cultural celebration as unjustifiable and contrary to principles of peace and harmony.



The group condemned the actions of the Navy in a statement signed by E.A. Mettle-Nunoo Jnr, the Deputy Spokesperson of NDC Ga Dangme Caucus.



The Caucus emphasized the right of every Ghanaian to celebrate their cultural heritage without fear of violence or intimidation.

The statement also expressed solidarity with Mr. Adjei Tetteh and the other victims, highlighting the trauma they endured during what should have been a moment of cultural significance for their community.



Commending the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for initiating investigations into the attack, the caucus urged for a thorough and transparent inquiry to hold those responsible for the loss of lives and injuries accountable.



As representatives of the Ga Dangme people within the NDC, the caucus advocated for restraint and dialogue as the primary means to resolve disputes and conflicts within communities, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence and understanding.



In conclusion, the NDC Ga Dangme Caucus reiterated its condemnation of the shooting incident and called for calm and restraint from all involved parties.



They affirmed their readiness to support efforts aimed at fostering reconciliation and healing within the Tema Newtown community