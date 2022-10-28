2
NDC General Secretary hopeful, Otukonor bares it all; talks about NDC polls, economy, others

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He is one of 3 contenders hoping to fill the shoes of a 17-year-old General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Is he fit for the job? What threats do his opponents pose?

Incumbent NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otukonor bared it all when he sat with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk ahead of the NDC’s General Elections in December 2022.

He also touched on Election 2024 and the NDC’s plans as well as the current economic situation and the way forward.

The full interview airs on Monday, October 31, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch excerpts of the full interview here:

