NDC General Secretary hopeful, Otukonor bares it all; talks about NDC polls, economy, others

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
He is one of 3 contenders hoping to fill the shoes of a 17-year-old General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
Is he fit for the job? What threats do his opponents pose?
Incumbent NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otukonor bared it all when he sat with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk ahead of the NDC’s General Elections in December 2022.
He also touched on Election 2024 and the NDC’s plans as well as the current economic situation and the way forward.
The full interview airs on Monday, October 31, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.
Watch excerpts of the full interview here:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Let’s work together in unity for victory 2024 - Kpando NDC Chairman
- Mahama's 'Building the Ghana We Want' lecture was a lamentation of his own failures - Deputy Majority Whip
- NDC caucus denies MP's claim of supporting Asiedu Nketiah’s chairmanship bid
- I’ll deepen NDC’s regional balance when elected — Fifi Kwetey
- NDC 2024: I want John Mahama to go - Joshua Alabi
- Read all related articles