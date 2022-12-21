0
NDC Germany Chapter congratulates the newly elected national executives at the 10th Delegates Congress

Ndc Executives Swearing In Some members of the new NEC of NDC

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: dr. john-baptist naah

The NDC Germany Chapter wishes to send our congratulatory message to the newly elected national executives led by the Party Chairman, Hon. Asiedu Nketiah. These experienced and firebrand new national executives have already sent serious shivers down the spine of the NPP.

Although our internal Party campaign period was fierce, the contested candidates have shown magnanimity and maturity after the Saturday elections and that is actually the way to go.

The NDC Germany Chapter adds its voice to many well-meaning Ghanaians who cautioned the NDC, as a formidable opposition Party, to close its ranks as soon as possible and forge a formidable united front to wrestle power from the NPP come 2024 general elections.

We thank the Congress Planning Committee under the chairmanship of Hon. Alex Segbefia for putting together such a mammoth and peaceful 10th delegates congress on Saturday, 17.12.2022. We would also like to thank the Electoral Commission and Security Services for exhibiting high professionalism in successfully guiding the whole delegates congress process.

The NDC Party cannot afford to fail Ghanaians but rather work extremely hard to rescue Ghana from the mismanagement and despair that the Nana-Bawumia-led government has brought upon Ghanaians.

Eye Zu, Eye Za

Long live Germany Chapter

Long live the NDC Party

Long live Ghana

