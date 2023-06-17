NDC Greater Accra constituency chairmen elect new leaders

Meeting held by the constituency chairmen to elect new leaders

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Constituency chairmen in the Greater Accra Region have elected new leaders to spearhead activities of the caucus for the next four years.

At a brief ceremony held at the Best Western Plus Hotel on June 15, 2023, the NDC chairmen bestowed the leadership of the caucus on six of their numbers.



The constituency chairman of Krowor, Benjamin Danso was elected as the chairman of the Association, and the constituency chairman of Ayawaso Central, Harry Otu Hesse, was elected as the vice chairman.



The others are, the constituency chairman of Okaikoi North, Gregory Quarshie, was elected the Secretary, the Okaikoi South Constituency Chairman, Yussif Saeed was elected as the Convener and the Ayawaso East constituency chairman, Mohammed Ramne (Alabi) was elected as the Deputy Convener of the caucus.



Also, the constituency chairman of Shai Osudoku, Isaac Kportsu, was elected as the treasurer of the Association.



The former Okaikoi North constituency chairman, Fiifi Taylor, and William Olabode who are outgoing executives of the Association officially handed over to the new executives and charged them to work towards achieving the objective of the caucus.



The meeting afforded the constituency chairmen the opportunity to discuss some strategies to ensure the victory of the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 General Election.

They also deliberated on ways to annex more parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region.



With the bye-election at the Assin North constituency scheduled to be held in the coming days, the NDC Greater Accra Chairmen have agreed among themselves to ahead to the constituency to help the party’s parliamentary candidate emerge as the victor.



The NDC Greater Accra Chairmen pledged their unwavering allegiance to the leadership of the party at both the National and regional levels.



The meeting was attended by 24 constituency chairmen out of the total 33, NDC chairmen in the Greater Accra Region.



Also, some former constituency chairmen and outgoing executives were present to witness the swearing-in of the new executives of the Association.