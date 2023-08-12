NDC MP blows alarm on luxurious 'Central Bank of Ghana Governor Guest House' in Takoradi

Photo of the 'Central Bank of Ghana Governor Guest House'

Member of Parliament for Adaklu and Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza has alleged that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has built a luxurious guest house for its governor in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi.

He cited inside sources as having given him information on the edifice which he described as a "creature comfort of the Governor."



He said the facility's official name was "Central Bank of Ghana Governor Guest House", and that it was built just within one year.



He also revealed that a similar facility was being built in the Northern Regional Capital Tamale, which expenditure has been captured in the bank's 2022 annual report.



"My sources at the Bank have confirmed to me ongoing plans to erect a similar edifice in Tamale, while similar other wasteful expenditure have been planned to be executed within the next 9 months.



"Indeed, evidence from the BOG's Financial Statement indicates some of the major ongoing projects of the bank to include "remodeling of some regional offices, development of the new Bank of Ghana Head Quarters project", and "development of a New Guest House project in Tamale" he wrote in a tweet accompanied by photos of the guest house.



Agbodza's revelations come on the back of the Minority's call this week for the BoG governor and his deputies to resign over massive losses revealed in the 2022 budget.



Full post:

The Bank's financial Statement further discloses that legal claims made against the Bank alone amounted to a whopping GHS94.47 million in 2021 and GHS78.95 million in 2022.



The Bank of Ghana is pursuing this disservice of putting up fanciful guest houses in various regions of Ghana for the comfort of its management at a time the Bank has recorded a staggering loss of GH60.8 billion, never before witnessed in the history of Ghana, and a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion.

Management of the Bank appear undaunted by public opprobrium against their waste and are determined to dissipate the public purse even further.



Only this week, we put out evidence of the biggest waste and misplaced priority being undertaken by management of the Central Bank in committing $250 million into an inflated and needless new Head Office at Ridge at a colossal $250 million.



What makes this misplaced project an absolute stinker is the fact that this amount is capable of building five(5) of the state of the art Ecobank Head Office in Accra and six(6) of Kempinski Hotel also in Accra.



To say that the Bank of Ghana which is the lender of last resort currently finds itself embroiled in a sea of scandal, is an understatement. There appears to be no end in sight to the rot that has engulfed the management of the Bank of Ghana.



That is why our call for the immediate resignation of the Governor is even more pertinent. The countdown to the resignation of Ernest Addison and his deputies is on, as the day of reckoning fast approaches. All well-meaning Ghanaians must embrace this call for accountability.



#AddisonMustGo



#OccupyBOGProtest

It does appear that the losses, waste and profilgacy we have witnessed at the Bank of Ghana in the last few days, is only a tip of the ice-berg. If Ghanaians thought they had heard enough, then… pic.twitter.com/Os7iZLgorY — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) August 11, 2023

