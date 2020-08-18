General News

NDC MP fingers Gabby Otchere Darko in controversial Agyapa mineral agreement

Member of Parliament for Bia East, Richard Acheampong

The Member of Parliament for Bia East, Richard Acheampong, suspects the majority in parliament passed the Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited agreement to satisfy the interest of some members of the NPP.

This is after Parliament gave its approval to the deal on Friday despite a walkout by the Minority who contends the deal does not serve the interest of Ghana.



Before staging the walkout, the minority in a heated argument on the floor of Parliament demanded of the government to disclose the owners of Agyapa Mineral Company.



“We’re shocked in the sense that the government in doing so has decided to incorporate a company called Agyapa Royalties Limited. Do you agree with me that not long ago there was some discussion that government had formed a company called Asaase Royalties Limited?



“After the issue came to the public this government has now decided to change the name from Asaase to Agyapa,” MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson said.

Speaking to Neat FM on Monday, August 17, 2020, Richard Acheampong drew a correlation between Asaase Radio which is reportedly owned by Gabby Otchere Darko and the company’s previous name which is Asaase Royalties Limited.



“When you do some background checks about Agyapa, it used to be called Asaase and we know that Akufo-Addo’s nephew Gabby Otchere Darko has established an FM station called Asaase Radio. So when you look at it carefully the deal has got something to do with President and his family,” he said.



Richard Acheampong asserted that government was determined to see the deal through because they want to use the funds for their campaign.



“We are in an election year and government needs money so they have to use every means to generate funds. Government want the money for campaign. Every year, government is expected to get a certain amount of money so when you do your projections you indicate that maybe I will get one billion or five hundred million from this place to this project or that,” he said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.