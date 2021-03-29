NDC MP goes hard on Operation Vanguard for destroying equipment of miners

Nicolas Amankwa, MP for Wassa Amenfi East Constituency

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi East Constituency, Nicholas Amankwah a.k.a Home Boy has condemned personnel from the Operation Vanguard taskforce for allegedly destroying equipment’s meant for small-scale miners in the Western Region as well as other regions.

The Western Regional Operation Vanguard taskforce was reported weeks ago to have destroyed about 59 changfang machines built on the river Tano and Bonsa in the Western Region.



But speaking during a national dialogue held at the Wassa Akropong Municipal Assembly, the NDC MP said the government should rather appeal to the conscience of the miners for a fast solution.



According to him, destroying equipment is a wrong approach in dealing with the situation, adding that the use of force would not end mining operations.



"I don't believe in the use of force. It is only in war situations that you destroy. We have to appeal to their conscience. Let’s work together and find a solution, this national issue and we need selective efforts to fight the issue. We have to make it a point to secure a good standing point for our dear brothers engaging in small-scale mining.



“We also have to let the Vanguards know that our brothers in the mining field are not criminals, the shooting, killing, burning of excavators among other needless adventures should stop. They should be allowed to work collectively. Omanhene, we have to set aside politics and tackle the issue passionately – it’s very necessary. The collective interest of our people is very important. The importance of small-scale mining in our town has been exceptional, the job creation among others it has necessitated on board.”

He further called on the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to help decentralize the minerals commission which he says would help miners to easily acquire mining licenses from their own community to operate devoid of harassment.



He added, “Ghana is not a lawless country and the continuous destroying of excavators is not right, our loyalty is to the law of the country. The NPP says they believe in property-owning and therefore the burning of the equipment of miners is rather a property destruction move. The action is extrajudicial, excessive and a mark of lawlessness.



"Small-scale mining started a long time, during the era of our forefathers. It was called gather and sell then. We all have to come to the conclusion that, actions of the vanguards are unlawful and should not be entertained. We should decentralize the minerals commission to allow easy access to licenses for mining. It should be regional bases or even district so our citizens can work devoid of vanguards.”



The program was hosted by Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen talk-show host Omanhene Kwabena Asante, others present were Western Regional House of Chiefs, Wassa Amenfi East traditional leaders, Philip Osei Bonsu among others.