NDC MPs are brilliant – Dr. Stephen Amoah confesses after few months in parliament

Dr. Stephen Amoah, MP, Nhyiaeso

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti region, Dr. Stephen Amoah has lauded the intellectual abilities of his colleagues from the divide saying their brilliance in their work output beats his imagination, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) said on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ in an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com that had he not been to parliament, he would have carried on with what he described as an erroneous impression that the NDC Legislators are ‘empty’ for the sake of political expediency but he has had to disabuse his mind off that assertion having worked in tandem some of them and have come to appreciate their brilliance.



Hon. Stephen Amoah singled out the likes of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency and Hon. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central and sung their praises.



“Kwame, if I hadn’t been to parliament, I wouldn’t have known that the NDC MPs are brilliant.



You know for the sake of political expediency we say all manner of things but you know my honesty in matters like these, if you take Ato Forson or Isaac Adongo, Kwame, these are people with depth knowledge. You can see that they understand what they’re doing and I think it’s fair I say this.” He stated.



Hon. Stephen Amoah further stated in a related discussion that as part of his effort to solve heighten crime and reduce unemployment in his constituency, he has set up a committee to apprehend unregistered motorbikes users and donate their bikes to the Police upon arrest.

He again noted that, he has begun visiting known weed-smoking bases in his constituency to talk to the smokers and offer them employment and skills training opportunities so the crime rate in his constituency can be drastically reduced.



“Recently, I went around the community in a PR van and engaged my people on the need to observe cleanliness. Also, I have told them that children below age 18 should not be allowed in any betting centre in the constituency.



I have set up a complaint desk office at Paraku estate for people to report issues like these and related ones so we can solve them quickly.



On crime, I have decided to engage landlords and property owners in the constituency to try as a matter of urgency complete all buildings in the constituency to reduce hideouts for potential criminals. I have also met the weed smokers and offered them a way out like skills training and employment opportunities, if after a month they do not take this option and go back to their bases to smoke weed, we will arrest them all,” he stated in an interview with Kwame Adinkrah.