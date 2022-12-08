5
NDC MPs connived with government to pass 2023 budget – Dr Baah alleges

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah 33 Leading member of the NPP, Dr. Amoako Baah

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Amoako Baah, a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused the Minority caucus in Parliament of conspiring with the government to pass the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy Statement.

According to him, the entire budget and its revenue measures including the 2.5 percent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) have been passed.

Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Baah said that the excuse by the National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament that the budget has only been passed in principle and that it will still reject specific taxes in it does not make sense.

“I’m alleging that Parliamentarians and the presidency colluded to cheat Ghanaians. They approved the budget without telling Ghanaians they have approved the budget.

“If you want to see whether it has been approved, you cannot approve a budget and unapprove it later. What are you talking about?

“I asked an MP talking crap on TV, when the speaker said that ayes have it, what did they have. What was it that you voted on… ‘we have voted for the budget principals’. He couldn’t answer because all this voting process was staged,” he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
