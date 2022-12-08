NDC MPs connived with government to pass 2023 budget – Dr Baah alleges

Dr. Amoako Baah, a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused the Minority caucus in Parliament of conspiring with the government to pass the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy Statement.
According to him, the entire budget and its revenue measures including the 2.5 percent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) have been passed.
Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Baah said that the excuse by the National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament that the budget has only been passed in principle and that it will still reject specific taxes in it does not make sense.
“I’m alleging that Parliamentarians and the presidency colluded to cheat Ghanaians. They approved the budget without telling Ghanaians they have approved the budget.
“If you want to see whether it has been approved, you cannot approve a budget and unapprove it later. What are you talking about?
“I asked an MP talking crap on TV, when the speaker said that ayes have it, what did they have. What was it that you voted on… ‘we have voted for the budget principals’. He couldn’t answer because all this voting process was staged,” he said.
Watch Dr Baah’s remarks below:
Debt Exchange: Pensions Fund already touched – Dr Amoako Baah claims— #TV3@25 (@tv3_ghana) December 8, 2022
Watch #News360 for more updates at 7pm on #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/E7mGg6xYve
Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:
Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:
IB/SARA
- Spend wisely this Christmas, government may struggle to pay salaries in 2023 — Sa-ad Iddrisu
- 2023 Budget: Minority vows to reject anything inimical to Ghanaians
- Why Bawumia was absent at presentation of 2023 budget - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains
- We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
- Rejecting an entire budget 'doesn't make sense' - Adongo on 'support' for 2023 budget
- Read all related articles