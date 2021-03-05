NDC MPs doing ‘Makola market deals’ with hung parliament - Appiah Stadium

Appiah Stadium, Member of NDC

Frank Kwaku Appiah, a known National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, popularly known as Appiah Stadium has cautioned supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama not to trust and rely on all the 137 NDC MPs as they are engaged in deals like Makola market women.

Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have chastised the minority MPs for approving some Ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo after vetting.



Appiah Stadium in a video that has gone viral and sighted by MyNewsGh.com described 137 MPs of the NDC as selfish indicating that they are not worth dying for.



According to Appiah Stadium “If you are a member of NDC and you think the minority MPs are going to put President Akufo-Addo on his toes then you are daydreaming”.



“All the 137 NDC MPs are in parliament for their selfish interest not the interest of the NDC party. They always think about their wellbeing not the wellbeing of the party and the grassroots” Appiah Stadium accused.

He added that “There is no difference between a hawker doing a business at Makola market and NDC 137 MPs in parliament. They (137 NDC Parliamentarians) are doing business to make money from parliament”.



“Even in opposition look at how 137 NDC parliamentarians are enjoying good living than even NPP parliamentarians who are in power. It should tell the NDC grassroots why they shouldn’t trust and kill themselves for these 137 NDC selfish parliamentarians.



Appiah Stadium however advised former President John Dramani Mahama to stay away from some people especially NDC MPs in the party.