NDC MPs giving Mahama 'fan fool' respect - Moshake claims

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has praised Members of Parliament of the NDC who attended Tuesday’s meeting with former president John Mahama in Mahama’s Cantonments office.

In a reaction that has gone viral, Moshake writes that the MPs action was sagacious because they were publicly situating themselves to fend off future victimization by the former President.



“In the NDC at the moment, Mr. John Mahama is the one who commands enough money power to make or unmake and so, it is totally understandable that all NDC MPs, including even those that Mr. Mahama recently humiliated in Parliament will troop to his house to supposedly declare their support for his candidature.



Not doing so could lead to Mr. Mahama sponsoring candidates to contest against these sitting MPs in our parliamentary primaries coming up in May,” he wrote.



According to him, what the MPs did was basically show Mr. Mahama, “fake respect.”



On Tuesday, all MPs of the NDC went to Mr. Mahama’s house at Cantonments where the former President declared his intent to run for the 2024 flagbearership of the NDC again when the party opens nomination.

The MPs’ action is in the same cast as the actions of some executives of the party who are endorsing Mahama even though the party’s constitution forbids such preferential treatment of any candidate ahead of primaries.



For Moshake, the fact that Mr. Mahama himself hosted the meeting is a telltale of the fact that he knows his brand is weak.



“If Mr. Mahama was really confident in the winsomeness of his brand, the question is, why did he have to create such an unnecessarily loud scene by holding a meeting of MPs to flaunt his supposed attractiveness to NDC members?



Why did Mr. Mahama undermine the NDC’s constitution and natural, democratic rules of engagement to hold a meeting with party MPs in order to create the impression that he has support?”



He adds, “I dare say that Mr. John Mahama is fretting because he is afraid of the candidature of a certain Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who really, is the favorite of the NDC’s members.”

Dr. Duffuor has also picked up forms to contest for the NDC’s 2024 flagbearership with many saying that he is more winsome, he has no scandals to his name, than John Mahama whose term in office as president from 2012 to 2016, saw him tagged as corrupt and incompetent.



Moshake said that he was, “sending felicitations and heartfelt thumbs up to all the NDC MPs for appearing at the meeting, “ but, “trusting that when the time is due, you will do the right thing by rejecting John Mahama.”



He reminds the MPs that, “this is the same John Mahama who neglected the party when he was president – he likes to spend huge sums of money on things like holding fanciful meetings to flaunt endorsements but when it comes to helping the party, he turns his back.”