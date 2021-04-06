NDC MPs have already voted for leadership of the eighth parliament – Sam George reveals

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has disclosed that members of the minority caucus in Parliament have already decided on their leadership for the eighth Parliament.

Sam George in an appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program detailed the procedure in selecting leadership for the caucuses in Parliament.



Sam George stated that the various regional caucuses are made to vote on their candidates for the five leadership positions and submitted a list to the headquarters of the party for consideration by the National Executives.



The preferences by the sixteen regional committees form the basis for a decision by the National Executive Committee on the composition of the leadership.



Sam George says the NDC MPs and the party decided to shelve a decision on the makeup of the leadership of the eighth parliament due to the 2020 election petition.



He is, however, confident that the party will in the coming days announce the persons selected to fill the five leadership positions.



Sam George explained, “What the constitution says is that the party will do it in consultation with the caucus. The party will engage the caucus and in fact, that has happened already."

He continued: “The party is made up of regional caucuses so the sixteen regional caucuses were asked to go into a meeting and write their preference on who should be leader, deputy leader, whip, deputy whip and second deputy whip and send to national headquarters and we have done that already.



“All sixteen regional caucuses that make up the NDC caucus have sent our collective position as regional caucuses to the national headquarters. We believe that, that is consultation and national executives will be guided the position of the caucuses and what will happen going forward."



The breaking of ranks by Isaac Adongo and the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee has led to calls for changes in the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament.



Pressure has been mounting on Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka to abdicate their positions but Sam George insists, the pair are the best men to lead the NDC caucus in Parliament.



He, therefore, appealed to the supporters of the party to support and trust the MPs.