NDC MPs have assured Mahama of our full and unflinching support – Apaak

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Members of the National Democratic Congress in parliament have fully committed their support to the bid of former President John Dramani Mahama to become the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 election.

This is according to the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak who says Mr Mahama has officially conveyed his intent to contest the elections to the Minority caucus.



“JM met with us, NDC MPs, earlier today (21/2/2023) at his office. He informed us of his intention to contest to be Flagbearer of the NDC and ultimately the Presidency. We assured him of our full and unflinching support,” the MP tweeted on Monday following the said meeting.



Former President John Dramani Mahama in 2016 failed in a re-election bid after serving his first full term in office.



His attempt to return to power in 2020 also failed when he lost to President Akufo-Addo who won his second term in office.



With President Akufo-Addo’s constiutional two terms coming to an end in 2025 and an economy in shambles, Mr Mahama’s chances of winning power has never been more likely.

Ahead of the NDC’s election of a flagbearer for the 2024 election, the former president is deemed by several members of the party as the presumptive flagbearer ahead of the primaries scheduled for May 13.



There has been a growing campaign within the NDC to have Mr Mahama contest the party’s flagbearership unopposed.



Meanwhile, the likes of former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu and former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor have announced their bids for the NDC flagbearership.





JM met with us, NDC MPs, earlier today (21/2/2023) at his office. He informed us of his intention to contest to be Flagbearer of the NDC and ultimately the Presidency. We assured him of our full and unflinching support. #JM2024! pic.twitter.com/iMp6GREqDS — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) February 21, 2023









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







GA/SARA