NDC MPs, members jam in parliament with 'Charles Opoku sika no y'edi'

The atmosphere in Parliament was filled with joy and exuberance as National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs and members gathered to witness the swearing-in of James Gyakye Quayson as the official Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Amidst the excitement, the NDC delegates chanted and sang a popular song, one of which playfully teased Charles Opoku about allegedly distributing money to constituents.



“Y’adi, y’adi, y’adi ooo, Charles Opoku sika no y’adi. Ninyinaa asa…,” they sang, words that translated; “we’ve spent Charles Opoku’s monies, it is all finished”/.



The spirited chant echoed through the floor of Parliament as NDC members expressed their enthusiasm for the occasion. Clad in white attire, the NDC executives, led by former President John Mahama, joined the festivities, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.



James Gyakye Quayson was officially inaugurated into Parliament after emerging victorious in the Assin North by-election, which took place on June 27, 2023. The Electoral Commission announced that Quayson garnered an impressive 57.56% of the total votes cast, amounting to 17,245 votes. His closest competitor, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15% of the votes.



During the by-election campaign, a teasing song became popular among NDC members, with the lyrics translating to "we've spent Charles Opoku's money, it is all finished."