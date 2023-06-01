Road repairs commence in Assin North following announcement of by-election

Contruction ongoing in Assin North constituency

Road repairs have commenced in Assin Bereku, the district capital of Assin North, just one day after the Electoral Commission announced a by-election scheduled for June 27 in the constituency.

According to a citinewroom.com report, some residents view this as an opportunity to address the area's long-standing issue of neglected roads.



An anonymous resident expressed gratitude to James Gyakye Quayson for putting pressure on the government, stating, "When Jesus Christ died, mankind benefited, and that is the same way James Gyakye Quayson has done."



However, concerns have been raised about whether these infrastructure projects will continue beyond the by-election.



Another resident questioned, "Whether they will still continue with all the developmental projects even after the by-elections.



Gyakye Quayson has said it already that he will give the NPP government pressure to do the needful, and so he deserves the needed applause."

The nomination forms of Fredrick Amoah Kyei and Charles Opoku, the main contenders for the NPP, will be submitted today.



The winner of the NPP primary will compete against James Gyake Quayson of the NDC for the parliamentary seat.



The by-election was prompted by the Supreme Court's ruling that led to the removal of former Member of Parliament Gyakye Quayson, who was deemed a Canadian citizen when he contested and won the seat in 2020.



As a result, the Assin North seat was declared vacant on May 30 by Parliament. The upcoming by-election carries significant importance for the constituency and its residents.



