NDC MPs on Appointments C’ttee doing a good work due to research – Agyenim-Boateng

Haruna Iddrisu, MP, Tamale South

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers on the Appointments Committee of Parliament are doing good work for the country due to the thorough research they have done, James Agyenim-Boateng, an aide to former President John Mahama, has said.

The former Deputy Minister of Information under the Mills administration noted that the NDC MPs are able to ask thought-provoking questions to elicit the right answers from the ministerial nominees.



The Committee is currently screening President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



In a tweet on the ongoing proceedings in parliament, Mr Agyenim-Boateng said “I feel very proud of the work that NDC MPs are doing on the Appointments Committee.



“They have done thorough research on the nominees and they are asking very incisive, brilliant and relevant questions.”



He added “Of course, I have observed that some of the MPs on the other side are not just literally conducting “re-examinations”, but they are also shepherding and/ or protecting the nominees.”

“The Appointments Committee of Parliament’s sitting can be likened to a football match. You can see strikers, defenders, wingers, goalkeepers, etc. And sometimes the match is seemingly dull till particular members on the committee take their turn to ask questions.”



