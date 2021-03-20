NDC MPs still ‘under siege’ for approving some of Akufo-Addo’s ministers – Ofosu Ampofo discloses

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The approval of some controversial Ministers-designate on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, by the Minority in Parliament appears to be hurting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) more than anticipated especially at the grassroots level.

According to the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, some aggrieved members in the constituencies, are still peeved by the decision of the Minority in Parliament to approve all ministers-designate after it hinted that it was going to reject three.



“The people are exerting revenge on the MPs”, he said on Power FM’s ‘Inside Politics’ on Thursday hosted by Mugabe Maase.



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo who has been on a healing crusade of some sort said it is like the lawmakers have become endangered species in their own constituencies.



He said, the MPs are under siege in some of the areas even though he failed to mention of these constituencies.



He cited two instances where supporters verbally attacked their MP in the constituency and a senior MP complained bitterly about a media show he attended and all the messages that came in during the live programme were questions and insults hurled directed at him.

Even though the NDC members are justified in their action, Mr. Ampofo said it is about time they let go adding he was also not excited about the issue.



Mr Ofosu Ampofo said “I must admit I was also not happy about what happened” but he said the party cannot continue to hold on to the obvious gaffe forever.



He intimated that the MP having engaged them have shown “remorse” and so “let’s forgive them. At least not all 137 voted for them”.



The National Chairman of the NDC argued that although the MPs erred, majority of them voted against the nominees and that should be the consolation adding the party will chart a new course and work better for Ghana.



“This situation will rather make the MPs perform even better because some want to redeem themselves,” he added.

He noted that the leadership of the NDC is not in support of what has happened but “can’t cry over spilled milk”.



The NDC Minority has incurred the wreath of the party especially the grassroots after they claimed they were going to reject some nominees of President Akufo-Addo but ended up approving all of them.



The MPs after serious protestation by the party have apologised but it appears not all are satisfied.



It is for this reason that Mr Ofosu-Ampofo has decided to use every opportunity to plead with the supporters to forgive and unite for future.