NDC MPs to begin impeachment processes against Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to face impeachment proceedings in parliament soon.

This, according to the Minority in parliament, is a process they will begin any time soon.



Leading his colleagues to address the press on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said that this action is one that they intend to undertake since the president has sent the country into a place of difficulties.



The Leader added that since President Akufo-Addo insists that he will run the country the way he wants, as against the constitution of Ghana, they will begin processes to get him impeached.



“The NDC Minority is ready to protect the sanctity of the constitution of the republic of Ghana, and we stand with the Speaker of Parliament in this. Let the president of Ghana and his government be aware that where this country is going is strange under his watch and the NDC Minority will not countenance it.



“But I want to urge that it is obvious that His Excellency the president has breached the constitution and we’ll advise ourselves. In the coming days, he’s going to be surprised that we’ll begin impeachment proceedings against the president,” he stated.

The NDC MPs were reacting to the decision by the president not to give assent to the recently-passed anti-gay bill (Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill).



Their concerns were particularly in reference to a letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, and addressed to the Clerk of Parliament, asking parliament to cease and desist from attempting to transmit the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, to the president for necessary action in accordance with the constitution.



Meanwhile, in what many have described as a tit for tat situation, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has frozen the decision to have some nominees for ministerial and deputy ministerial positions approved.



This, he explained, is due to what he described as the ‘spirit of upholding the rule of law.’



He added that the House will consider the appointees after the determination of an application for interlocutory injunction by the Supreme Court.

