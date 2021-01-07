NDC MPs to boycott Akufo-Addo swearing-in

NDC MP's in Parliament

Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have served notice they will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The ceremony, which will have some world leaders in attendance, is scheduled to be held in Parliament at 12:00pm.



It follows the inauguration of the Eighth Parliament and the prolonged selection of the next Speaker, which fell to Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a former NDC MP.



After Speaker Bagbin announced that the swearing-in ceremony will take place an hour later than originally scheduled, MP for Asawase Constituency disclosed that his colleagues will not be at the ceremony.



The NDC has rejected results of the December 7, 2020 elections, claiming they were rigged for the incumbent president.

The party’s supporters have staged separate protests across the country to register their displeasure of the results.



Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama has since filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the elections.



He has sued the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.