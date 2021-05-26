NDC, Mahama are against galamsey; ignore Kwaku Boahen's comments - Ablakwa

Kwaku Boahen, Deputy Communications Officer of NDC

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency has sought to distance the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from comments made by its Deputy Communications Officer, Kwaku Boahen.

A video of Kwaku Boahen promising galamsayers that they will continue mining when they vote for former President John Dramani Mahama, became popular on social media following government's renewed efforts to fight galamsey.



This was in the run-up to election 2020 while he was touring some galamsey sites.



Some political pundits have used this video as a basis that the NDC supports illegal mining.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaking to the issue during an interview on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' was emphatic the major opposition party in the country does not support illegal mining, popularly called 'galamsey'.



According to him, "I was a member of the manifesto team and there's no part in the manifesto which indicates that illegal mining will continue so the one who made that statement is totally out of line and must be condemned"



"The kind of politics where someone makes a statement and it cannot be condemned or I won't criticize it...I mean it's not a party of angels; all the parties are not full of angels and so if for instance, I say something wrong, I should be corrected; that is the only way. So that's not the position of the party" he added.