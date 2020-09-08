General News

NDC Manifesto: We’ll keep our promise – Mahama assures Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The largest opposition NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama says he will not relent on delivering his party’s promises captured in the 2020 manifesto if he wins power come December,07,2020.

“We have listened to you, we have signed a social contract with you and we will keep our promise,” he said in a Facebook post a while ago.



He expressed the party’s appreciation to all the groups and individuals whose suggestions and contributions formed the basis of the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto, the People’s Manifesto. The largest opposition National Democratic Party (NDC) on Monday, September 7, 2020, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 general elections.



The event was held at the University of Professional Studies, in Accra.

The Chairman of the Manifesto Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Danso Boafo stated that the NDC’s manifesto is based on verifiable and reliable data.



Giving his remarks at the manifesto launch of the opposition party, Prof. Danso said the NDC’s manifesto titled ‘The People’s Manifesto’ was well researched and contained views taken from people across the country.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.