NDC Massachusetts launches Dollar A Day programme towards Election 2024

NDC flag

Source: NDC

The Massachusetts branch of the National Democratic Congress over the weekend launched an initiative that encourages its members to contribute at least one dollar a day for 5 days in a week towards the party’s 2024 campaign.

The initiative dubbed the “DAD programme” will see the members of the NDC in Massachusetts contributing at least USD 480 by the time the party goes into the next elections.



Launching the programme, Dr Peter Otokunor, the immediate past deputy general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress applauded the leadership of the Party in Massachusetts and encouraged other NDC Branches in the diaspora to emulate the initiative.



“This is a beautiful initiative and I wish to commend Chairman Aggor and his executives for their thoughtfulness. Finance has become very crucial in the politics of today. To build a formidable and strong party for 2024 and beyond, we need to have multiple sources of finance to support our activities”, he noted.

Also speaking at the branch meeting held in Worcester, Massachusetts, Hon Richard Acheampong, MP for Bia East encouraged all members of the NDC in the State to contribute to support the initiative. He assured the members that their efforts will not be in vain once the party wins Election 2024.



On his part, the Chairman of the NDC in Massachusetts, Comrade Kojo Aggor informed the members that under his leadership, the Massachusetts Branch will continue to support the NDC in all ways possible to ensure that the dream of victory in 2024 is achieved. He called on all members to be united.



NDC Massachusetts is regarded as one of the very vibrant and well-organized diaspora Branches of the NDC. Other members of the NDC from New York, Virginia and Atlanta were also present at the function. An Appeal for Funds saw all the dignitaries and members present donating to the DAD Program. The Party also launched its new website – www.ndcma.org on the day.