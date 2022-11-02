10
NDC NEC Elections: Nobody can ask me to step down - Dr Otokunor

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor has said he has no intention to step down from the race to be General Secretary should there be any approach for him to do so.

According to him, he is the next General Secretary, and nobody can stop him from contesting.

In an interview with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said nobody can bribe or persuade him from contesting.

“It is not true (I have been asked to step down). I have picked nominations. I am the next General Secretary of the NDC.”

He also added that he is a stronger contender in the race, and although he is the youngest person vying for the position of the party, age is the least of the things that should be used to determine his capabilities.

“Let me emphasize that the wisdom of Solomon has nothing to do with the age of Methuselah. You don’t need to be old before you become efficient. Is Ghana huger than France? The Facebook that you’re on, the internet that you’re on, the website that you are on, they were all generated by young people,” he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
