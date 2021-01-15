NDC, NPP MPs will engage in deadly fight during first sitting - Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Celebrity Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has made a staggering declaration that there will be a deadly fight between the lawmakers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) over who holds the majority in Parliament during the House first sitting.

The Majority side in Ghana’s 8th Parliament will be known on Friday, January 15, 2021. Currently, both the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have 137 Parliamentarians each with one independent MP making up the 275 total number of MPs in Ghana’s Parliament.



Speaking on this on 'Dwenehobiom' - a political talk show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw without mincing words revealed that there would be a deadly fight between the lawmakers in parliament during the first sitting of the House.



According to the celebrity lawyer, the NPP lawmakers will give the NDC lawmakers a bitter dose if they dare try to use force to occupy the seats at the right-hand side of the speaker.



" Expect a massive showdown tomorrow...if the NDC MPs try to occupy the majority seats, the NPP MPS would face them squarely ...the fight would be worse than what happened on 6th January during the election of the speaker". Lawyer Ampaw said

"The NDC has decided to paint the NPP black to the Ghanaian populace so they would try to intimidate them(NPP) which would cause a massive fight ...trust me, what will happen tomorrow would be more than chaotic". Lawyer Ampaw added



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena constituency, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in the 8th Parliament.



This was contained in an official letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.



In the letter copied to Hotfmghana.com, Mr Amoako, also the Second Deputy Speaker, said he will be transacting business in the House with the NPP.