NDC, NPP have failed Ghanaians - Hassan Ayariga

The founder of APC party, Hassan Ayariga

The flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has urged Ghanaians to go for change in the upcoming 2024 election since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed them woefully.

In his submission on GTV’s Breakfast show on Tuesday, November 7, he revealed that the NDC and the NPP have failed the Ghanaians to the extent that foreigners are the ones managing the vast resources of the country while the youth are still unemployed.



Reacting to the emergence of presidential aspirants who are seeking to be elected as president of the country, Hassan Ayariga questioned why some political parties present candidates who have messed up the country, suggesting that there should be a different political terrain where a minority party is given the opportunity.



He said the mismanagement of the NDC and the NPP has made Ghanaians lose their cocoa, gold, and oil production, which can provide jobs to ordinary Ghanaians.



The Founder and leader of APC indicated that the party seeks to solve the problem of unemployment to enable the youth of this country to work with the leaders of this country.

“The aim of the APC is to bring hope to young people who resort to betting and galamsey to survive, and also to solve unemployment and enable the youth of this country to work with the leaders of the country”, he said.



He urged Ghanaians, men, and women, to go for change, and “the change should change their lives since they have no future with the NPP and NDC”.



“The leaders and politicians of this country use the youth of this country just to win elections,” he added.