NDC National Executives storm Ashanti region for unity drive

The team was led by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has begun mending fences with its aspirants and supporters aggrieved by the electioneering and aftermath of the just-ended national delegates conference.

As part of the reconciliation moves by the party, some national executives, led by their newly elected chairman, Jonhson Asiedu Nketiah met some malcontents of the party in the Ashanti Region to settle any grudges they hold against other party members.



The delegation engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Ashanti Regional Executives, Members of the Ashanti Caucus, Regional Council of Elders and other identifiable groups within Ashanti NDC aimed at uniting the base of the party and building peace as the party prepares for the must-win 2024 General Elections.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah after the meeting on Thursday, January 11, 2023, told OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng that, the party has made significant progress towards reconciliation in the Ashanti Region.



He described the Ashanti Region as one of the most important areas for the NDC, adding that they will work harder to win more votes come 2024 general polls.



"We take Ashanti Region to be a very important area going into the 2024 polls."



"We as NDC executives believe the party can not afford to leave any situation of conflict unresolved in the region," he said.

"We have been here since morning, sat through a series of meeting to ensure the party is united more than ever, and am happy to report we have chalked significant success as far as reconciling in the region is concerned," he added.



The team, which was led by the National Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, together with other senior party elders, included Hon. Kofi Totobi Kwakye and Col. Rtd. Larry Gbevlo Lartey.



The delegation also included other National Executives, such as the General Secretary, Hon. Fifi Fiave Kwetey, Deputy General Secretary, Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and Deputy National Organizer, Kobby Barlon. Also present at the meeting were Chairmen from eight other Regions.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah however called on party faithful to unite and remain committed to the party and the rank and file of the party to rally behind the new leaders to succeed.



The NDC chairman bemoaned the abysmal performance of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP and urged party members to rather focus on winning power in the 2024 polls.



"The Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government has supervised the worst economic conditions in several decades and brought Ghanaians hardship, that is the very reason why the NDC must unite more than ever to win power in 2024."