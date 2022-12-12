0
NDC Nordic Chapter congratulate newly elected Volta Regional Chairman

NDC National Democratic Congress Flag

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: Issah Alhassan, Contributor

The Nordic Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends hearty congratulations to Honorable Mawutor Agbavitor, the newly elected Volta Regional Chairman of the party.

Prior to his landslide victory in the regional elections, Mr. Agbavitor was an active member of the Sweden Chapter of the NDC, where he championed key growth initiatives for the party in Sweden. Sharing a congratulatory message to Honorable Agbavitor on behalf of the Nordic Chapter, Mr. Patrick Osei, Chapter chairman opined:

“Honorable Agbavitor’s victory in the election came as no surprise for us in the Nordic Chapter, and it is a testament to his dedication to duty and a sense of purpose for our great party. We wish him success in his tenure, and we look forward to greater exploits for the Volta Region and the party as a whole.”

Mr. Agbavitor’s election victory will no doubt contribute significantly to the party’s preparations for the 2024 national elections.

