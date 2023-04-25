NDC Okaikwei North backs Mahama, pledges speed results collation in 2024

Gregory Quarshie and John Mahama

The Okaikwei North Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged its total allegiance to ex-president John Dramani Mahama as he courts the support of delegates to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The former Ghanaian president is up against three other contestants made up of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, and the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.



As part of efforts to annex the flagbearer seat of the largest opposition party, Mr. Mahama was at the Okaikwei North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region to interact with delegates and leadership of the party there.



Speaking at a brief ceremony held in honour of the ex-president on April 20, 2023, the Okaikwei North NDC Constituency Chairman, Gregory Quarshie, assured Mr. Mahama and his team that the highest votes that he would receive come May 13 when the party heads to the poll, will come from his constituency.



“You will hear from the people of Okaikwei North in the ballot box on May 13, 2023. The highest percentage of votes will come from Okaikwei North



“With 76,659 voter population, we have delivered before and we will deliver again come December 7, 2024,” the Okaikwei North NDC Constituency Chairman who doubles as a financial economist said, promising that “after the 2024 General Elections Okaikwei North will be the first to collate and presents its results,"



the Okaikwei North NDC Constituency Chairman said.

Reiterating the promises made by the NDC Constituency Chairman, the Okaikwei North Member of Parliament, Theresa Lardi Awuni, said they will do whatever it takes to ensure the victory of the ex-president and aspiring flagbearer.



Taking his turn to speak, ex-president Mahama said he was gladdened by the two promises made by the Okaikwei North NDC Constituency Chairman.



“I believe you because the last time you promised me in 2019, you delivered, so I have no doubt that you will deliver,” the aspiring NDC flagbearer said.



According to him, the promise by the Constituency to be the “first to collate and present its results” is something the party would be looking forward to going into the 2024 General Elections.



“I sincerely love that promise [and] indeed we are going to reward constituencies that collate and present their results before a certain time in 2024. Those constituencies and branches are going to get handsome rewards,” Mr Mahama assured.



The former Ghanaian leader added that the election in 2024 is “going to be an election with a difference and all of us are going to be involved.”