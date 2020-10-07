NDC Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben North dies

Wed, 7 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for New Juaben North, Sampson Oti Boateng, is reported dead after a short illness.
The incident happened at a hospital in Koforidua.
He had defeated Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, a former MCE, by 316 to 229 during the NDC’s primaries last year to become the party’s candidate for the December 7 parliamentary polls.
He was to challenge the New Patriotic Party’s Kwasi Adjei-Boateng, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, for the seat.
More Soon.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Decision to cancel Cocoa roads criminal - Edudzie Tamekloe
- Use political platform wisely - Collins Owusu Amankwah to Asiedu Nketia
- NDC's Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang begins tour of Eastern Region today
- NDC suspends Ningo Prampram Secretary for ‘fighting’ Sam George
- Anomabo Paramount Queenmother rallies support for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang
- Read all related articles