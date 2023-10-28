NDC Parliamentary Primairies: Armah-Kofi, Afo-Toffey declare support for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP

MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Kofi Arko Noko and MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo-Toffey (R)

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and the Member of Parliament for Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, have appealed to the delegates of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency in the Western Region to vote massively for Kofi Arko Nokoe.

Kofi Arko Nokoe is the incumbent MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira on the ticket of NDC. He became MP for the area on January 7th 2021 after defeating heavyweight NPP MP, Catherine Afeku on December 7th 2020 with over 2000 votes margin.



Kofi Arko Nokoe is being challenged in the NDC Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira parliamentary primaries by the wife of the NDC Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency chairman.



The party's election was put on hold due to unknown reasons by the national executives on May 13, 2023, but the way is cleared now.



The final election is taking place on Friday, October 27, 2023, in three polling centres. The centers are; Axim, Gwira Aiyinasi and Kutukrom near Prestea.



In all, 1,075 delegates are expected to participate in today's parliamentary primaries and the branches are 116.

The two aspirants are; Kofi Arko Nokoe (incumbent MP) and Augustina Ama Tabuah Ennor Kwofie (the wife of NDC Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency chairman).



The contest has been declared as a tight race.



Speaking earlier, Kofi Arko Nokoe told this journalist that he was going to be retained as the parliamentary candidate for NDC in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira.



He called on the delegates and other party members to comport themselves during and after the primaries.



"I trust in my delegates, I'm very optimistic that at the end of the day, I will be retained because these same delegates elected me in 2019 and helped me in 2020 to defeat Catherine Afeku and they have promised to retain me as their parliamentary candidate to retain the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira parliamentary seat for the first time in the history of our constituency

"I will appeal to the delegates that they should respect the rules of the primaries and comport themselves well, I will also appeal to others who will come to witness the primaries to comport themselves, this is an internal election, our main battle should be in 2024," he stated.



The MP for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Afo-Toffey in the area also stated in Nzema language that, her colleague MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira needed to be retained.



She disclosed that she and the MP for the Ellembelle constituency have been in the constituency for many days to support their colleague MP to be retained.



"In the spirit of solidarity and comradeship, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, and my good self are in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency to support our hardworking colleague and Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Kofi Arko Nokoe for a resounding victory on Friday on his parliamentary primaries, she said.



She further stated that Kofi Arko Nokoe was going to win massively based on the positive feedback they received from the delegates during their rounds.

"The feedback and assurances from the delegates of Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency indicate a resounding victory tomorrow", she emphasized.



She, therefore, took the opportunity to wish Kofi Arko Nokoe the best of luck.



"We're leaving no stone unturned until victory is ours. We wish him the very best of luck tomorrow on his parliamentary primaries. One good term deserves another. Let's maintain to retain," she added.



Augustina Ama Tabuah Ennor Kwofie has also predicted that she would win the primaries and unite the rank and file of the party to retain the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira parliamentary seat in 2024 for NDC.



Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira is one of the swing constituencies in the Western Region where no sitting MP has been retained as MP since 1992.

The voting is yet to be commenced here at Kutukrom.