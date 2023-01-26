NDC Parliamentary reshuffle: You can't sideline Haruna Iddrisu - NDC rebuked

Haruna Iddrisu has been removed as Minority Leader

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has changed the leadership of its caucus in Parliament.

A letter to the Speaker of Parliament signed by the party's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader and he is to be assisted by Mr Emmanual Armah Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader.



The statement further named a new Minority Whip in the person of Hon. Kwame Agbodza who replaces Muntaka Mubarak.



The First Deputy Whip remains Mr Ibrahim Ahmed and the Second Deputy Whip remains Comfort Doyoe Ghansah.



The “new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval”, the statement noted.



Tackling these changes in the NDC Caucus, the West African Director of Samaritan Strategy and a lecturer at Pentecost University, Dr. Christopher Ampadu registered his dissent.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Christopher Ampadu wondered why the NDC would change its leadership in Parliament at this crucial time when it's left with only a year to the general elections.



To him, "this is not the best time to change their leadership in Parliament".



Touching on the removal of the Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as Minority Leader and Minority Whip respectively, Dr. Ampadu believed the NDC is making a huge mistake stressing these leaders are popular in the Legislative House and command a huge following in the party.



"I don't think a person like Haruna Iddrisu, with his pedigree in the party, you can ignore him and place him aside," he expressed his disappointment.