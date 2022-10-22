NDC Polls: Addotey Allotey accuses contender of sending thugs to disrupt voting

Incumbent NDC Organiser for Ablekuma South, Alfred Addotey Allotey

Incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Organiser for Ablekuma South, Alfred Addotey Allotey, has accused his contender, Albert Minbalim Pangbot of hiring thugs to disrupt the voting process of the ongoing constituency elections.

According to him, his opponent came to the voting grounds with thugs ahead of the vote count in order to intimidate his camp and ruin his chances of winning.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Alfred Addotey Allotey said, “They’ve gone around peddling lies about me. I’m jobless, I’m this, I’m that, yet still, I’m the only person that takes care of the paramount needs of my people. Counting has not gone on so why are you bringing your thugs in to come and distract the process? It means you have conceded defeat," he said.



"If you are winning an election, would you distract the process so their actions and inactions is what is causing the people to know that whatever they left their homes to come and do for the party has been achieved and achieved well," the NDC organizer hopeful stated.

Mr. Addotey Allotey who is optimistic about retaining his seat as the Organizer of Ablekuma South on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said delegates who thronged the voting centres in Ablekuma South cast their votes in favour of him because of his tremendous works for the people in the constituency.



Meanwhile, counting is underway for winners of various positions to be declared by the Electoral Commissioner of the party.



Watch the video below;