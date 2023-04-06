NDC Polls: Alabi warns against destructive campaign from aggrieved members

Campaign manager for former President John Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi

The campaign manager for former President John Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi has warned against divisive campaigns as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls on May 13, 2023.

According to him, any negative campaign from aggrieved members for whatever reason will have a dire consequence on the party ahead of the 2024 election.



“As you help detractors to destroy our candidate in your constituency because your preferred candidate has been disqualified or fails to win in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries, your kind in other constituencies are emulating the same against our candidates and party.



“No amount of campaign from you for the party afterwards can equal or pass the level of destruction caused by your actions. If you want our party to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections, drop this unsportsmanlike behavior and don’t make us waste time to beg or massage your ego. Please be a sportsman and let’s move on,” Prof. Alabi stated in Facebook post



Meanwhile, flagbearer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has also appealed to the grassroot of the party not to engage in politics of insults.



He made this known after filing his Presidential Nomination Forms at the party’s headquarters on Thursday.

Dr. Duffuor said “Please don’t insult anybody because of me. We are one people and we must show respect to each other”



He added that politics of insults does not help build a better political image.



The Former Finance Minister under the late Atta-Mills administration stressed that he will ensure the grassroots of the party are not neglected like before.



“Grassroots, forgive us. We have ignored you for far too long. We are begging you. This time around, we will not neglect you”