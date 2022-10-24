NDC Polls: Alex Mahama retained as Ellembelle NDC Chairman

File photo

Mr. Alex Kwame Mahama has maintained his position as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region to lead the party for the next four years.

At the end of the keenly contested election held at AYA Community Center at Ampain near Esiama on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Mr. Alex Kwame Mahama popularly known as 'Chairman Accounty' polled 788 votes to beat his contenders, Maxwell Essien who had 298 votes, Christopher Cudjoe got 111 votes, Francis Kwasi Bervel who was once the Constituency Chairman in the area managed to poll 84 votes and Ebenezer Kweku Eshun also had 27 votes.



The Vice Chairmanship position went to Felix Quayson who had 568 votes to beat Godwin Beikwaw Amihere who managed to poll 308 votes, Enock Blay Hermans polled 233 votes and Paul Essien of Menzezor got 195 votes.



The incumbent secretary, Joseph Agyekum fought hard to poll 986 votes to beat his main contender, Eric Amuzu Mensah who had 320 votes.



Also, the incumbent deputy secretary, John Minla Essien polled 993 votes as the highest votes in all the contests to beat his main contender, Paul Kwaw who managed to poll 307 votes.



The former Constituency Women's Organizer, Barikisu Alhassan secured 87 votes to defeat the incumbent Constituency Women's Organizer, Doris Kanra Miah who polled 64 votes.

The incumbent Deputy Women's Organizer, Gifty Araba Kwofie polled 81 votes to beat her main contender, Linda Kusan who managed to get 70 votes.



Kwesi Hanson, the incumbent Constituency Communications Officer had 893 votes to beat his main contender, Alhaji Kedebekpa Suleman Musah who polled 411 votes.



Speaking to the newsmen after his resounding victory, Alex Kwame Mahama gave thanks to the Ghana Police Service, the officials of the Electoral Commission, and the media for supporting the election to end in a peaceful manner.



He also expressed his profound appreciation to the delegates and supporters for the massive support given to him.



"In the first place, let us give thanks to Almighty God for giving us lives to complete our four-year mandate and given us another mandate. Another thanks go to the delegates, security, media, regional executives, and national executives, and also everybody who supported the election to end in a peaceful manner," he acknowledged.

He disclosed that his administration would team up with the branch executives and the grassroots to help Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and John Mahama to beat the governing NPP in Ellembelle in the 2024 general elections by a 12,000 votes margin.



"My vision is to help the NDC to win the 2024 general elections massively. In the 2016 general elections, the difference between NDC and NPP was less than 2,500 and we increased it to almost 9,000. I'm saying it on record that if God willing in the upcoming 2024 general elections will increase the difference to 12,000 votes and that is the only ultimate goal. I and my Constituency Executives will liaise with the branch executives and the grassroots to make Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and John Dramani Mahama to beat the NPP in Ellembelle by 12,000 votes margin, that is our ultimate goal," he pledged.



He took the opportunity to state that the Akufo-Addo-led government has collapsed the economy of Ghana and urged Ghanaians to rally behind John Mahama to come back to rescue the country from collapsing.



"NPP members are talking about breaking the 8, already they have destroyed the economy so what are they talking about, today under Akufo-Addo unless you get GHC14 before you can get one dollar but in 2016 it was less than GH4. John Mahama is coming to power in 2024 to control the economy and continue his infrastructure development," he stated.



He emphasized that if NDC comes to power in 2024, he would make sure the party members who are unemployed would get jobs to do to take good care of their families.

On his part, the Vice Chairman-elect, Felix Quayson pledged to collaborate with other Constituency Executives to work extra hard to retain the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for NDC in 2024.



He said the Ellembelle Constituency Executives would remember Mr. John Mahama to establish the much-awaited Atuabo Free Port to create job opportunities for Ghanaians.



"We are hopeful that in 2025, Mr. John Mahama will be the president of Ghana and we the Constituency Executives will appeal to him to establish the Atuabo Free Port in Ellembelle to create jobs for Ghanaians," he said.



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah congratulated the winners in the election.



"Congratulations to all the winners of the Ellembele Constituency Executive contest.

"To all those who contested, thank you for enriching and strengthening our democracy," he said.



He concluded that "The big winner tonight is the NDC in Ellembele. It is now time for us to unite as one NDC family and focus on the important business of winning power in 2024 to save our beloved Ghana".



In all, 58 candidates contested for the 23 vacant positions.